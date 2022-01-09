Comparing Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze N/A N/A N/A SolarWinds 10.87% 6.23% 3.22%

This table compares Braze and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $96.36 million 61.19 N/A N/A N/A SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.19 $158.48 million $0.67 20.96

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Braze.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Braze and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 11 0 3.00 SolarWinds 2 7 2 0 2.00

Braze presently has a consensus price target of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.98%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $25.30, suggesting a potential upside of 80.20%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Braze.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Braze on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

