Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 1,910,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,404. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

