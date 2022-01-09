Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 376 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

