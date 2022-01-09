Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

