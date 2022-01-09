Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,892,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

