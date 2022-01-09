Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINN opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

