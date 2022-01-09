Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

