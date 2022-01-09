Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,645 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $54.69 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $79.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

