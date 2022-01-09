Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 22,653 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

