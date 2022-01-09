Commerce Bank Sells 8,501 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $92.24 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

