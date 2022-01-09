Commerce Bank Purchases 36,967 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.55% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

