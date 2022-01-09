Commerce Bank Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ROL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

