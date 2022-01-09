Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

