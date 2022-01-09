Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

