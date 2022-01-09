Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLAA remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

