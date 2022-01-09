Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $141.95 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

