Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

FOF opened at $14.50 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

