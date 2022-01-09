Cohen Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

