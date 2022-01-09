CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.52.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CohBar during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

