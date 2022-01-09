Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

