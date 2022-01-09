Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

CLNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

