Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Civeo has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $285.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,879. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

