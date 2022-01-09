Chuk Kin Lau Purchases 856,000 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 856,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,000 ($1,441,854.20).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 1,679,743 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,511,768.70 ($2,037,149.58).

QRT opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The stock has a market cap of £53.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.56. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.82).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.