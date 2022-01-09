Chromia (CHR) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Chromia has a total market cap of $403.16 million and approximately $59.73 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005749 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

