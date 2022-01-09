China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,737,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 30,284,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.8 days.
CICHF opened at $0.70 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.
About China Construction Bank
