China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,737,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 30,284,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.8 days.

CICHF opened at $0.70 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

