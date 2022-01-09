Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

CHWY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,426.00 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

