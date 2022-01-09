Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Relx by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

