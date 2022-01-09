Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

GRMN opened at $130.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

