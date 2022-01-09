Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $456,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $338.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

