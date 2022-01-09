Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.36. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

