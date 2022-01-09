Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lessened by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 548.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $328.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

