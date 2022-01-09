Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

