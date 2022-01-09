Chardan Capital Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $20.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Immunovant stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $918.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

