Centric Swap Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1.13 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00081836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.11 or 0.07435134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,630.91 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.