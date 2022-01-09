Central Securities Corp Has $42.57 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Central Securities Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 4.5% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $42,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. 2,594,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

