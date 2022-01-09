Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNC. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

CNC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

