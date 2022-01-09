Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNC. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
CNC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.
In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
