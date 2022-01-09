Centamin (LON:CEY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Centamin (LON:CEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 106 ($1.43) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 86 ($1.16). Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 104 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.51) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.60 ($1.64).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 89.66 ($1.21) on Friday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.27 ($1.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.67.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,998.11).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.