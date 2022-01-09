Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 535,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 49.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 285.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

