Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 238,243 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,594,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

