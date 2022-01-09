CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.