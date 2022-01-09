CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,612.45

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,612.45 and approximately $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007119 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

