Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.34. Cato shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 73,409 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $376.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cato by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth $183,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

