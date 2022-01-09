Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,870,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

