Castweet (CTT) Market Capitalization Tops $140,837.59

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $140,837.59 and $116.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

SORA (XOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00234983 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 214.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars.

