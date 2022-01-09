Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $38.99 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.99 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00204021 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00032180 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.90 or 0.00470815 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078766 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,948,368,466 coins and its circulating supply is 33,500,081,246 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

