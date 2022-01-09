Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.70

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 64613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

