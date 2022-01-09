Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $4.81 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

