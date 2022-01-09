Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.26% of ManpowerGroup worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

