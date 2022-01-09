Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

BMO opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

