Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $134,828 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.66 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.